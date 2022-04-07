Vehicles banned in TN’s Hosur on Sunday mornings to encourage walking, cycling

The Krishnagiri district police have banned vehicular movement at five spots in the Hosur municipal corporation area from April 10 onwards.

news Traffic

The Krishnagiri district police in Tamil Nadu has banned vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. at five spots in the Hosur municipal corporation area on Sundays from April 10 onwards to enable free movement of walkers and cyclists. The five spots where vehicular traffic will not be allowed are Hosur-Kothur junction to TVS, Mathigiri junction to Anthiwadi, Muthumariamman temple to Wendt India, Sub Collector office to Central excise office and Bathalapalli market to Kaligambal temple near HUDCO police station. However, the police said that ambulances and emergency vehicles will be allowed to ply.

Krishnagiri district superintendent of police, Saroj Kumar Thakur told IANS, "Mumbai police have recently launched such an initiative from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sundays at selected spots to encourage yoga, walking, and cycling and we will be restricting vehicular movement in Hosur municipal corporation from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on all Sundays commencing next Sunday."

He said that four special teams with 12 police personnel in each team will patrol in Hosur to control crime and maintain law and order and two teams will manage the traffic.

Hosur Federation of All Residential Welfare Associations president, R. Dorai told IANS, "The idea of the Krishnagiri district police is good but we have not been informed of the traffic diversions due to the ban on vehicular movement in these five spots. Moreover, most of the residents do their morning walk, and exercise including jogging and yoga within the residential complexes itself."