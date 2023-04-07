Veena, wife of Karnataka Cong leader Dhruvanarayan dies days after his death

Dhruvanarayan, who had served as an MLA for two terms and a two-term MP, passed away on March 11.

Veena Dhruvanarayan, the wife of the late R Dhruvanarayan, former working president of the Karnataka Congress, passed away at the age of 51 at a private hospital in Mysuru on Friday, April 7. Her death comes barely a month after her husband's sudden demise from a cardiac arrest. Veena was ailing for many years and was undergoing medical treatment for several days, but her condition deteriorated.

Following Dhruvanarayan's death, the Congress party nominated his son Darshan as their candidate from the Nanjangud constituency. Despite the recent loss of his father, Darshan had recently begun campaigning in the constituency. However, the news of his mother's death came as another blow to him within a short span of just one month.

Dhruvanarayan, a popular leader who had served as an MLA for two terms and a two-term MP, had passed away on March 11 at a private hospital in Mysuru, despite efforts by medical professionals to revive him through cardiopulmonary resuscitation. He was laid to rest with state honours in his native Heggavadi village in Chamarajanagar on March 12, with Darshan and Dheeran, his sons, performing the last rites, while Veena bid her final farewell.

Congress leader, Siddaramaiah said, “Dear friends, the demise of Veena Dhruvanarayan, the wife of the late former Member of Parliament Dhruvanarayan, was a tragic loss. My condolences to the grieving family. I pray that the family, including Darshan, finds the strength to bear the sorrow of Veena's demise.

KJ George, former minister of Karnataka and MLA of Sarvagna Nagar said, “Shocked to learn that Smt Veena, wife of Late Shri Dhruvanarayan (Working President, KPCC ) is no more. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to Shri Darshan (Nanjangud INC Candidate). May the almighty give strength to Shri Darshan and his brother Shri Dheeran to bear with the loss of his beloved father & mother in such a short span of time. Our prayers are with the family at this moment of intense grief.”