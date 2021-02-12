VCK MP Ravikumar questions TN govt’s failure to constitute SC Commission

D Ravikumar alleged that the delay in creating the committee exposed the anti Dalit attitude of the state government.

Villupuram MP and VCK leader D Ravikumar on Thursday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the Tamil Nadu government's failure to constitute a Scheduled Castes Commission in the state. He alleged that the delay in creating the committee exposed the anti-Dalit attitude of the state government.

In his notice, the MP stated, "National Community for Scheduled Castes is the first national level commission created by the Union government. The Centre has asked all the state governments to create their own state SC commissions. Most of the states have created the SC commission except Tamil Nadu. Even after the High Court of Madras ruling the state government of Tamil Nadu is still reluctant in creating the state commission of SC. It clearly shows the anti-Dalit attitude of the state government. Due to this the crimes against Scheduled communities are increasing in the state. Centre's intervention is needed in this matter."

Speaking to TNM, Ravikumar pointed out that Tamil Nadu is amongst the only states that don't have a commission in place and this is despite the Madras High Court instructing the government to constitute the commission in 2016.

"They have created commissions for everything but for Scheduled Castes. They promised the High Court that it will be done in six months, but it has been five years," he said. "The state government has shown no interest in this. They encourage casteist elements. The government's reluctance shows deep rooted casteism. They are afraid that if the commission is formed they will intervene in matters of caste atrocities," he adds.

During the pandemic, it was reported by several media organisations that the crimes against oppressed castes rose in the state. Several caste killings were also reported across multiple districts during this period. Despite this, however, the state is still waiting for an exclusive commission for scheduled castes.