VCK to hold protest at Chennaiâ€™s Raj Bhavan seeking resignation of Governor RN Ravi

With the Governor omitting certain parts of his speech in the Assembly on Monday, VCK president Thirumavalavan said the party would start a demonstration to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on January 13.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) is to hold a protest at Chennaiâ€™s Raj Bhavan on January 13, demanding the resignation of RN Ravi as the Governor of Tamil Nadu. With the Governor omitting certain parts and making changes to his speech in the Assembly on Monday, January 9, VCK president Thirumavalavan issued a statement on Twitter announcing that the party would start a demonstration to lay siege to Raj Bhavan on January 13, demanding the resignation of the Governor. Thirumavalavan also expressed displeasure over the episode where the Governor left the Assembly before the session was concluded.

While delivering his speech prepared by the Tamil Nadu government, Governor RN Ravi omitted certain portions including the names of leaders like Ambedkar, Anna, Kalaignar and Periyar, terms like â€˜social justiceâ€™, â€˜equalityâ€™, â€˜Dravidamâ€™ and â€˜Tamil Naduâ€™. Furthermore, he made some additions that were not mentioned in the printed speech. This act is considered to be a violation of the Assembly rules, and the Governor has disrespected the constitution, stated Thirumavalavan.

Through the statement, he also requested the Tamil Nadu government to take action on the Governorâ€™s resignation from the post. He also alleged that the Governor has been acting against the government and the people of Tamil Nadu since his appointment. Creating a rift between the Tamil Nadu government and the union government has been the job of the Sangh Parivar, he said. The fact that the Governor left the Assembly before the national anthem was played, is also an act of disrespect, said Thirumavalavan.

The statement further argued that the Governor is appointed by the Prime Minister, President, stateâ€™s Chief Minister and the Lok Sabha Speaker. The state government must take action to realise the recommendations made by Sarkaria Commission and Justice Venkatachaliah Commission to make changes in the Articles 155, 156, 200 and 201 that the Governor must not take a long time to approve a bill passed by the state government, Thirumavalavan said.

MDMK chief Vaiko on Monday also called upon Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi to put in his papers immediately. In a statement, Vaiko said that if the Governor is not resigning immediately, the President must remove him, contending that the Governor breached the Assembly's legacy by refusing to read the speech provided by the state government.

He said that the Governor had changed the written speech given by the government and added that such acts will not be allowed in a state like Tamil Nadu. Vaiko also said that the Governor was projecting himself as the safe-guarder of 'Hindutva Sanatan Dharma' and does not have any moral right to continue in office. Vaiko also said that Chief Minister MK Stalin had given an apt reply by moving a resolution in the Assembly seeking only to retain the Governor's entire printed speech in the Assembly records.

