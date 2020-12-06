VCK, CPI(M) question Rajinikanth's political ideology, motivation to launch party

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan alleged that Rajinikanth was just another face of the BJP.

At a time when Superstar Rajinikanth's yet-to-be floated party will be looking for alliances ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, multiple opposition parties in the state have questioned his political ideology and motive for entering the fray. While Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan has alleged that Rajinikanth is merely yet another face of the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP); CPI(M)'s TN chief Balakrishnan stated that starting a political party is not like abruptly starting a private company.

These remarks come at a time when Rajinikanth is speculated to head a third front in the state with smaller parties as allies. Speaking to the media in Kanchipuram district however, Thirumavalavan who was perceived as a potential ally said, "Rajinikanth was forced to enter politics by the BJP and RSS even though he has health issues. He is yet another face of the BJP."

CPI(M) chief Balakrishnan meanwhile said that anyone can come to politics. He however expressed his doubts over the timing of the actor's entry.

"No one is telling him not to come, anyone can enter politics. But no change can be brought in the state this way. You can't start a party like opening a company. The things he says about 'athisiyam' (surprise) and 'arputham' (miracle) is just a dream," he said.

The actor turned politician confirmed that he will be launching his political party in January, just months ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Following his announcement, both AIADMK and DMK leaders claimed that their vote share will not be affected by Rajinikanth's entry.

However, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam did state that an alliance with the actor was welcome. The actor meanwhile is in the process of handing out administrative duties to members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM). His office-bearers Arjuna Murthy and Tamilaruvi Manian have been tasked with dividing the state in 60 parts and appointing RMM leaders in each of these areas.