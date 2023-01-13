VCK chief Thirumavalavan taken into preventive custody during protest against TN Guv

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and MP Thol. Thirumavalavan was taken into preventive custody for protesting against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in Chennai on Friday, January 13. Hundreds of VCK party workers staged a protest along with their leader Thirumavalavan near Raj Bhavan seeking the resignation of Governor RN Ravi. Leaders from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s allies including Congress, CPI and CPI(M) attended the protest and extended their support. This comes a day after the Tamil Nadu government lodged a formal complaint against the Governor with President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi.

At the protest, VCK Chief Thirumavalavan said that the DMK had made its party stance very clear about the controversy surrounding the Governor as Chief Minister MK Stalin asked their party members not to speak about it. He said, “However, that is their party stand. The VCK will continue to protest against the Governor because the protest is not about administrative issues but is ideological.” Thirumavalavan further added that the Governor is trying to create a confusion in Tamil Nadu and trying to impose Hindutva ideology by speaking about sanatana dharma. He also said that the battle against RN Ravi undertaken by the VCK is ideological and will continue protesting him.

A Tamil Nadu state government release mentioned the key points highlighted by MK Stalin in the letter given to the President by a delegation led by Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy. The statement said that MK Stalin had asked President Murmu to advise RN Ravi from engaging in “political ideological conflict” with the state government. The statement further said that RN Ravi is in an ideological conflict with the Tamil Nadu government which is completely contradictory to what the Constitution mandates. The statement added, “He was opposed to the culture, literature and equitable politics of Tamil people and could not accept concepts like Dravidian policies, equality, social justice and rational thinking being followed in Tamil Nadu.”