Varun Tej’s upcoming film directed by Kiran Korrapati is a sports drama and will be on the life of a boxer. The shoot for the film is touted to have begun in December 2019. Varun took to his Instagram and posted a picture from behind-the-scenes updating that the Vizag schedule of the film is completed. Varun Tej tweeted saying, "Wrapped up the Vizag schedule!! Had a great time shooting there."

The makers have roped in Hollywood stunt director Larnell Stovall of Captain America and Kick Boxer fame, who will be choreographing the stunts for this flick. The film is a maiden production venture of Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh, under Renaissance Pictures banner. The technical crew of this flick includes Thaman S for music and George C Williams for cinematography.

There are also reports that Varun has shown interest in working with director Srikanth Addala again. Interestingly, his debut as a hero came with Mukunda in 2014, which was directed by Srikanth Addala. The Varun Tej - Srikanth Addala film will be bankrolled by 14 Reels Plus.

Varun Tej’s last film release was Gaddalakonda Ganesh, which was a remake of the hit Tamil movie Jigarthanda, written and directed by Karthik Subburaj. The film had Varun Tej reprising the role done by Bobby Simha in Tamil and Atharva in the role done by Siddharth in the original. Gaddalakonda Ganesh was bankrolled by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under their banner. On the technical front, Mickey J Meyer composed music for this flick with Ayanaka Bose handling the camera and Chota K Prasad doing the edits. Gaddalakonda Ganesh hit the marquee in September last year.

