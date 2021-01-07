Vaccine dry run in 263 places in Karnataka on Jan 8

It will be held in at least 7 locations in each district of the state.

Karnataka will carry out a second COVID-19 vaccine dry run in 263 places in the state on Friday, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said."We are conducting a vaccination dry run at 263 places on January 8. Earlier it was planned at 3 locations in each district, but we have prepared to conduct at 7 locations in each district," Sudhakar said.

In all, 24 district hospitals, 20 medical colleges, 43 taluk hospitals, 31 community health centres, 87 primary health centres, 30 urban primary health care centres and 28 private health centres will carry out the dry run of the vaccine. The dry run with a dummy vaccine shot will familiarize the state, district, block and hospital level officers on aspects of the COVID vaccine roll out. It is being conducted to check the operational hurdles of a COVID-19 vaccination drive.

This comes a week after a dry run was conducted in five districts including in four primary healthcare centres in Bengaluru. "

6.30 lakh healthcare workers serving in both government and private sector have registered for vaccination, Sudhakar said. He added that the window for registration is still open.

The central government has provided 24 lakh syringes for the exercise. The vaccine dry run is being conducted across India except in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on Friday. A dry run was conducted in UP on Tuesday while Haryana conducted a dry run in its state on Thursday.

On Sunday, the country's drugs regulator had approved Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and the indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Sudhakar K also said that Karnataka was on alert for cases of bird flu. "6 crows have died in Dakshina Kannada district and samples are sent for testing. Precautionary measures have been taken in border districts to prevent bird flu," Sudhakar said.