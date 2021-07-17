Vaccination for pregnant women in Bengaluru may start within a week

The BBMP said it will not allow pregnant women to get vaccinated in ordinary vaccination centres or camps but only in dedicated maternity hospitals and referral hospitals.

news Vaccination

Vaccination drives for pregnant women may start as early as within a week in Bengaluru in government hospitals, and already began on Thursday and Friday in some districts, officials said. However, private hospitals in the state started administering vaccines to pregnant women shortly after the union health ministry announced on July 2 that all pregnant women should take the vaccine.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) said they are prepared to administer vaccines to pregnant women as they get the nod from the state government. This comes after National Health Mission officials held meetings and virtual training sessions with the government and private stakeholders starting last week.

Randeep D, Special Health Commissioner for the BBMP, said, “We will restrict vaccination for pregnant women to 27 dedicated maternity hospitals and six referral hospitals. We are aware of the protocols to be followed but we are awaiting specific instructions from the state government. We are ready to start once the government nod comes.”

He added that owing to possible complications, the BBMP will not allow pregnant women to get vaccinated in ordinary vaccination centres or camps. Like for all vaccination in government centres, vaccines for pregnant women will be free.

Officials in Shivamogga and Kalaburagi said they have started vaccination for pregnant women and are relying on the advice of the patients’ consulting doctors.

A health official in Kalaburagi said, “It is based on the patients’ regular doctor’s advice that we are giving them vaccines. If we feel that the patient is critical in terms of a history of bleeding in previous pregnancies or other known complications then we are taking them to tertiary centres.”

Should high-risk patients take Covaxin?

District health officials said they are not choosing one vaccine over the other, but the NHM has reportedly said that Covaxin should be given to high-risk pregnant women. NHM officials stated that low-risk pregnant women be given Covishield while high-risk pregnant women are given Covaxin, according to sources.

Women having preeclampsia, GDM (Gestational diabetes mellitus) and anaemia are to be considered as high-risk, the officials noted. Further, pregnant women who are epileptic or have heart disease should be vaccinated in medical colleges while patients on heparin, aspirin, in-vitro fertilisation or having deep venous thrombosis need to be vaccinated in tertiary care, NHM officials had reportedly said.

Three district-level officials confirmed that they are not choosing one vaccine over another unless the patients’ consulting doctor gives it in writing. When asked about this D Randeep said the BBMP will wait for clear instructions from the state government.

Dr Soumya Lakshmi TV, Consultant - Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Aster CMI Hospital in Bengaluru said, “Pregnant women who have advanced maternal age, obesity or high body mass index and those with pre-existing comorbidities like diabetes, organ transplant, respiratory diseases or heart diseases among others are at a high risk of developing complications after COVID-19 infection. Therefore, weighing on the risk versus benefit ratio, it is recommended that all pregnant women should come forward and inoculate themselves soon.”

She added, “Women who have been on long term contraceptive pills should get an opinion with their medical counsellor before vaccination to avoid any complications.”