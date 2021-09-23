Vaccination at home for persons with disability, restricted mobility: Union govt

The Union Health Secretary has asked states to provide oxygen beds, hospital admissions, vaccination on a priority basis for persons with disabilities.

The Union Health Ministry, on Thursday, September 23, announced that it is starting door-to-door vaccinations for people who are not able to go to vaccination centres — specifically those with restricted mobility, disabilities and other special needs. Addressing a press briefing, NITI Aayog’s VK Paul said that an advisory will be issued and the drives will be carried out as per an SOP. Detailed guidelines will be issued soon, the government added.

In a letter to states, the Union Health Secretary said that district-level officers of the Disability or Social Welfare Department can be designated as the Nodal Officers for this door-to-door drive. States have been asked to rope in officials who manage the 104 helpline to provide information on the same.

“States may also make special arrangements for their vaccination through ‘near to home’ Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCS) as per guidelines already shared by this Ministry with the States/union territories,” the government said, adding that ambulance transport can also be provided to those persons with 40% or more disability.

“State governments can also explore a sample collection system for COVID-19 testing from home for persons with disability through PPP mode and payment to private partners on a per case basis can be explored for the same,” said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Provision of oxygen beds, hospital admissions, vaccination etc. can also be prioritised for those with disabilities, the government said.

The District/City Control and Command Centres being used for COVID-19 management can facilitate this process. Directions may be issued that persons with disabilities should be provided hospital beds on priority basis,” the government said.

The Union government also said that a district-level officer of Disability/Social Welfare Department can be designated as the Nodal Officer for the purpose of grievance redressal of persons with disabilities in connection with obtaining treatment for COVID-19. The Nodal Officer should work in close coordination with the Chief Medical Officer of the district, the circular from Rajesh Bhushan said.