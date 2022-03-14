Vaccination for children between 12-14 ages to begin March 16

Condition of co-morbity for those above 60 who wanted to get a precaution dose has been removed.

The Union government announced on Monday, March 14, that the vaccination of children between the ages of 12-14 will begin from March 16. In its announcement, the Union government said that Corbevax, produced by Biological E, will be administered to children between the ages of 12-14 years.

“Union Government after due deliberations with scientific bodies has decided to start COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups (those born in 2008, 2009 and 2010. i.e those who are already above 12 years of age) of population from 16th March 2022. The COVID19 vaccine to be administered would be Corbevax manufactured by Biological Evans, Hyderabad,” the Union government said in a release.

In addition, the comorbidity clause that was attached for those above 60 who wanted to receive a booster/prevention dose has also been removed. From March 16, anyone over the age of 60 can receive a prevention dose.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all aged more than 45 years from April 1, 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1 last year. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline workers, including personnel deployed for election duty and those aged 60 and above with co-morbidities, from January 10 this year amid a spike in coronavirus infections fuelled by Omicron variant of the virus in the country.

With inputs from PTI