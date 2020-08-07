Used cars sales spike in TN as public transit ban continues

Though private companies have been permitted to function with 75% employees from August 1 in Tamil Nadu, the state government has not resumed any public transport.

Coronavirus Transportation

It took weeks for Suganya*, a 27-year-old Chennai-based working professional, to finally decide to invest in a second-hand car. Spending between Rs 600-800 per day to commute to and from her workplace was burning a hole in her pocket, which prompted her to rethink her options, especially with no information on when metro rail services in the city would resume. Like Suganya, many young professionals across the state have started considering their options for commuting for the same reason.

What has also spurred this on is that workplaces in Tamil Nadu are gradually asking its employees to be physically present at their offices. As a result, the used cars market has recorded an increase in business over the past month.

Though Tamil Nadu announced several relaxations in the lockdown restrictions from August 1, it did not include resumption of public transport like buses or suburban and metro trains. There has been no indication on when these services will resume either, given the high number of COVID-19 cases that continue to be reported from the state.

Concerns about staff buses

25-year-old Senthil* works in a private company in Madurai. He travels to his workplace in the outskirts of the city and back in the company’s staff bus. However, over the past few weeks, he has been considering buying a second-hand car.

“I live with parents and grandparents at home who are senior citizens. I don't want to risk contracting COVID-19 from a partially sanitised bus and my family getting the virus from me. Hence, I took the decision to buy a second-hand car,” he told TNM. While physical distancing norms are strictly followed in the bus, Senthil said that once the staff return in full strength, it might go downhill. “I would rather not take the risk, you know?” he said.

When asked why opt for a second-hand car instead of a new one, Senthil said, “Funds are the problem and I am considering financing options to invest in the vehicle. Moreover, it is better to buy a second-hand car first because I have to get used to driving in the city.”

‘No word on CMRL yet’

For Suganya, the silence around resumption of Chennai metro services was the major push to buy a second-hand car.

“As of now, there is no word on it. Even if it resumes, I am wary of the physical distancing and the sanitisation inside the train. A car will not just help me minimise the cost in the long run, but it will also be of use if I have to take my parents outside and bring them back safely,” she said. While carpooling is a viable option for Suganya for the time-being, she says that sanitation is also a concern.

“Since there is a lot of uncertainty over employment, I don’t want to invest in a new car for now. A used car is well within my reach,” she added.

Used car dealers see higher demand

In line with the sentiment echoed by people, used car dealers in the state have been seeing a marked increase in the inquiries for second-hand cars.

Speaking to TNM, Shashank Srivastava, the Executive Director for Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the inquiries for used cars in the southern region -- Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana -- have increased by 19% in July when compared with March 2020. Maruti Suzuki has 170 True Value outlets in south India that sell second-hand cars.

“In Chennai, inquiries at True Value outlets for used cars in the month of July 2020 have increased by 22% compared to June 2020,” he said. He added that at the 15 True Value outlets in Chennai, they have noted that Alto, WagonR and Swift are the most popular models and are contributing over 50% of total sales.

Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Cars24, Gajendra Jangid, told TNM that the company has seen an “immense surge in the demand for used cars post lockdown in the month of July as compared to March when the lockdown had just started.”

“Our business has witnessed 134% growth in Tamil Nadu as compared to pre-coronavirus time. This paints a very promising picture for the pre-owned car industry in the days to come,” he said, adding that hatchbacks like Maruti Swift and Hyundai i10 are more in demand this season compared to bigger cars.

Functionality, peace of mind gain precedence

When asked what was driving more people to buy used cars than go for a new vehicle, Shashank said that during an economically distressing time, customers tend to opt for functionality more than anything else, and hence the demand for used cars is higher.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to shift customers' buying preference towards personal mobility. First-time buyers are also expected to increase. Nearly 85% pre-owned car customers are upgrading from two-wheelers,” he added.

He also pointed out that concerns over physical distancing and hygiene have pushed the used car market to record more sales.

“Customers want to avoid public or shared transportation. They want to reduce exposure and avoid contracting the [coronavirus] infection. Owning your vehicles gives peace of mind and feeling of safety to customers during these times,” Gajendra pointed out. He added that more people are considering buying cars now due to safety and hygiene reasons rather than upgrade their lifestyle.

(*Names changed on request)