Use of plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 illegal: Health Ministry warns

Addressing the media on Tuesday during a press briefing, Joint secretary Lav Agarwal stated that plasma therapy is currently in the trial stage and cannot be used as a treatment.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Health Ministry on Tuesday warned against the use of convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19. Addressing the media on Tuesday, Joint secretary Lav Agarwal stated that plasma therapy is currently in the trials stage and cannot be used as a treatment.

“ICMR has stated very clearly that there is no approved therapy for COVID-19, including plasma therapy. There is no evidence at present to use this as a treatment. The Council has launched an experimental study on the efficacy of plasma therapy as a treatment for COVID-19. Till the study is approved, no one should use it,” Lav Agarwal said.

The ministry’s statement came after Max Healthcare Hospital in Saket, Delhi had announced that it had used plasma therapy on two patients who had contracted COVID-19 and were critically ill. Though the hospital had not obtained ICMR permission, the procedure was done at the request of the family members of the patients.

GOI today says plasma therpay illeal, unproven.



Max Hosp just finished treating a patient with plasma therapy pic.twitter.com/MSEshyhF64 — Anoo Bhuyan (@AnooBhu) April 28, 2020

Lav Agarwal said on Tuesday that plasma therapy should be used only for research or trial purposes only and that using plasma therapy before it is approved can be dangerous and will be illegal as well.

“It can be harmful to the patient, it can have life-threatening complications if it is not used as per proper process and guidelines. Moreover, using plasma therapy before its approval would also be illegal. Till then, it is unjustified to spread any claim about the effectiveness of this therapy,” he said.

Several states had already received permission from the ICMR to conduct plasma therapy clinical trials on individuals who are positive for COVID-19. Karnataka launched the use of plasma therapy earlier on Saturday, while Kerala had obtained permission to begin using plasma treatment on a clinical basis. Telangana had also sought permission and was set to begin undertaking plasma therapy treatment.

The use of plasma therapy for coronavirus patients was first introduced on a trial basis in Delhi on April 16.

Plasma is a component of the blood which contains several proteins and cells and makes up for a significant amount of the total volume of blood. In this particular method of treatment, blood donated by individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 is then treated and the plasma obtained. Plasma from someone who has recovered contains antibodies against the virus, which in theory if transfused to a sick person, may help in fighting off the infection. This can be considered a form of passive immunity, where someone is administered antibodies to the virus to fight the infection.