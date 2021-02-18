US wrestler Willie Mack is excited to watch 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Prashanth Neel directorial KGF: Chapter 2 is gearing up for a grand release on July 16. The film stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt in leading roles. The KGF franchise has garnered attention and acclaim from fans all over the world. After the huge success of the film’s first part, movie- goers are tuned in to know what is in store for them this time. While fans are eagerly waiting to receive more updates about the film, they were elated to find US pro wrestler Willie Mack tweet about the movie.

The international wrestler tweeted a clip from the teaser and expressed his love for the movie. He also added that he cannot wait to watch the film. His tweet read, “KGFChapter1 was so F*****g good. I can't wait for #KGFChapter2 (sic).” #KGFChapter1 was so Fucking Good. I can't wait for #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/z2aczMstg1 — Willie Mack {JRB} (@Willie_Mack) February 15, 2021

Netizens were taken by surprise when they learnt about the US wrestler’s interest towards the movie. A few of them went ahead and suggested to Willie that he add more Tollywood films such as Saaho and the Baahubali franchise to his movie list. A fan wrote, “Kgf craze is on international level!!!.....thank you very much for praising our Indian cinema!”

Here are some of fans’ reactions from Twitter: Wow this was a pleasant surprise , glad you liked the movie @Willie_Mack



Waiting for #KGFChapter2 as well — Godwin (@GodwinPaul_24) February 15, 2021 Thanks for watching KGF 1 ... Support KGF 2 as well ... Next time onwards we will watch all your matches...

Love from India — Jeethendra (@Jeethu135) February 17, 2021 Yes so good. And Saaho!!! — Willie Mack {JRB} (@Willie_Mack) February 15, 2021 Kgf craze is on international level!!!.....thank you very much for praising our indian cinema! — Abhishek Jairam (@AbhishekJairam1) February 15, 2021

KGF: Chapter 2 is currently in the post-production phase. The filmmakers had set October 23, 2020 as the launch date for the film earlier. However, much like multiple projects, it had to be postponed due to the pandemic. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Adheera, the main antagonist, while actor Raveena Tandon will be seen as Ramika Sen, Prime Minister of India in the film. The movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar and others in supporting roles. The project is produced by Hombale Films and is set to release in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.