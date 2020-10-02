US stock markets open in the red after Trump and Melania test positive for coronavirus

Oil prices too, tumbled more than 3% on Friday after Trump tweeted news of his test results.

Stock Markets in the US slumped after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. Nasdaq and S&P 500 were both down by over 1% each and Dow fell by 200 points at opening. However, the markets soon recovered with Dow Jones and Nasdaq recovering by around 100 points each from opening lows. At the time of writing, Nasdaq was trading 1.36% down and S&P 500 was trading down over 30 points or 0.91% down.

Earlier in the day, US stock futures and Asian shares fell on Friday. The future contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials briefly lost more than 2 per cent but were down 1.4 per cent as of 0630 GMT.

Oil prices tumbled more than 3 per cent.

Trump tweeted news of his test results just hours after the White House announced that senior aide Hope Hicks had come down with the virus after travelling with the president several times this week.

The positive test reading for the leader of the world's largest economy heaps uncertainty onto a growing pile of unknowns investors are grappling with, first among them how it might affect the November 3 election and American policies on trade, tariffs and many other issues beyond then.

To say this potentially could be a big deal is an understatement, Rabobank said in a commentary. Anyway, everything now takes a backseat to the latest incredible twist in this US election campaign.

Trading in Asia was thin, with markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed. The Nikkei 225 index shed strong early gains, losing 0.7 to 23,029.90 after the Tokyo Stock Exchange resumed trading following an all day outage due to a technical failure.

Reports that the Japanese government is preparing new stimulus measures to help the economy recover from a prolonged downturn worsened by the coronavirus pandemic provided only a temporary lift. Prices fell further after Trump's announcement.

Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX 200 slipped 1.4 per cent to 5,79.50. Shares in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia also fell.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 ended the day 0.5 per cent higher, at 3,380.80, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1 per to 27,816.90 and the Nasdaq composite rose 1.4 per cent to 11,326.51, as big tech-oriented stocks propped up the market, much as they have through the pandemic.

Such big swings have become typical recently, as investors handicap the chances of a deal on Capitol Hill to send more cash to Americans, restore jobless benefits for laid-off workers and deliver assistance to airlines and other industries hit particularly hard by the pandemic.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin continued their talks on Thursday, but no breakthrough arrived before stock trading ended on Wall Street. Instead, there were only hopes that were periodically raised and dashed as government officials took turns criticising each other.

Things remain fluid; we all know what is at stake if this deal does not go through before markets sundown, it is unlikely to be pretty ugly," Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

US benchmark crude lost USD 1.15 to USD 37.57 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up USD 1.50 to USD 38.72 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international standard, lost USD 1.23 to USD 39.70 per barrel.

The dollar weakened to 105.13 Japanese yen from 105.54 yen. The euro weakened to USD 1.1733 from USD 1.1747.