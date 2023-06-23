US to start in-country renewal of H-1B visas, Indian professionals to benefit

The announcement means that visa renewal will be a hassle-free process for the thousands of Indian professionals employed in the US.

The United States of America announced an in-country renewal of H-1B visas on Thursday, June 22. With this, Indian professionals will not have to travel outside the US for visa renewal. The announcement was made by a senior Biden administration official at the White House, ahead of the bilateral meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden.

The official said that the move is part of the people-to-people initiative. “The United States Department of State is going to launch a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas later this year, including for Indian nationals with the intent to implement this for an expanded pool of H-1 and L visa holders," the official stated.

H-1B is a non-immigrant visa granted to “people who wish to perform services in a specialty occupation, services of exceptional merit and ability relating to a Department of Defense (DOD) cooperative research and development project, or services as a fashion model of distinguished merit or ability.” US tech companies use the H-1 B visa to employ specialty occupations requiring theoretical and/or technical expertise. A large number of such hires are Indian nationals.

Granted for three years, H-1B allows renewal for another three years if it is from the same company. This process required visa holders to travel outside the US, often to their country of origin, at the time of renewal. Thursday’s announcement will ensure that visa renewal will be a hassle-free process for the thousands of Indian professionals employed in the US.

An NDTV report said the US grants 65,000 H-1B visas each year, to companies seeking skilled foreign workers and 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees. Indians are the most active users of the H-1B programme. They constituted 73% of the nearly 442,000 H-1B workers in 2022. The report also quoted US government data to say that Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Amazon, Alphabet, and Meta are some of the prominent companies hiring Indians through the H-1B programme.