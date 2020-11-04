US polls: America waits for critical votes to be counted

At the time of writing, Biden was still leading with 238 electoral votes, with Trump at 213.

news US elections

As Donald Trump and Joe Biden fight it out, Biden has been declared the winner in Arizona, making him only the second Democratic presidential candidate to win the state since 1996, when Bill Clinton won there at the time of his re-election.

All eyes are now on the remaining key states in the north: Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina. As per reports, Biden is leading in Wisconsin (by over 20,000 votes) and in Nevada, while Trump is leading in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

At the time of writing, Biden was still leading with 238 electoral votes, with Trump at 213.

Florida, the biggest battle state in terms of Electoral College votes (29), went to Trump. He was also declared the winner in Texas, Iowa and Ohio. Biden won New Jersey and New York.

The former vice president also declared the winner in Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Vermont and Virginia, while President Trump was posting expected victories in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, Wyoming, Indiana and South Carolina, according to The New York Times.

However, Trump, in a public address, touted his victory and claimed that there was a major fraud in the election. He said that he would go to the Supreme Court and wanted all further voting to stop.

"This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump said.

"We were getting ready for a big celebration. We were winning everything. And all of a sudden it was just called off," he added.

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign said that they will fight any such efforts by Trump and warned that they have legal teams standing by.

"Donald Trump does not decide the outcome of this election. Joe Biden does not decide the outcome of this election. The American people decide the outcome of this election. And the democratic process must and will continue until its conclusion,” Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said in a statement.

Earlier, Biden showed confidence, saying: "We're gonna win this."

He told supporters: "I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election. I'm optimistic about this outcome. It ain't over until every vote is counted, until every ballot is counted."

The election also saw four Indian-American Democratic candidates — Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna — being re-elected to the US House of Representatives.