US to open two new consulates in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad: White House

The need for a US consulate in Bengaluru was raised by former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his discussion with US ChargÃ© d'Affaires Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones in March 2023.

news News

In a move aimed at strengthening people-to-people relationships, the United States of America has announced its intention to open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, according to a senior White House official. This expansion will bring the total number of US consulates in India to seven, complementing the existing consulates in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad.

â€œThe United States intends to open new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. India is likewise welcoming the 2023 opening of its consulate in Seattle and looks forward to also announcing a new consulate in the United States," the White House official said. The announcement of the new consulates came as part of reciprocal efforts between the United States and India. The official also highlighted India's plan to open a consulate in Seattle in 2023, demonstrating the mutual commitment to strengthening diplomatic relations and promoting people-to-people exchanges.

The need for a US consulate in Bengaluru was raised by former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during his discussion with US ChargÃ© d'Affaires Ambassador A Elizabeth Jones in March 2023. Additionally, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya had also emphasised the importance of establishing a US consulate in Bengaluru to the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar.

The opening of the new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad is expected to provide enhanced support and services to USA citizens in these regions and facilitate closer collaboration in various sectors, including trade, technology, and innovation.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the USA where he met President Biden on Thursday, June 22. A slew of collaborations in the field of technology are also expected between India and the USA including strengthening critical minerals supply chains, advancing telecommunication capabilities and AI. Other agreements will include space-related projects where NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will work together on human spaceflight.

Prime Minister Modi had a private dinner with President Joe Biden at the White House on Wednesday night, ahead of their meetings on Thursday. Modi was accompanied by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra.

The two leaders will also address a news conference and the officials said Prime Minister Modi is expected to take questions in a departure from past practice.