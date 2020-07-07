US looking to ban TikTok and other Chinese social media apps: Mike Pompeo

The US secretary of State also said that people should download the app only if they want their private information in the hands of China.

Following India’s ban of 59 Chinese apps, the United States of America too, is reportedly looking at banning TikTok and other Chinese social media apps, Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State told Fox News.

Responding to a question on whether the US is mulling a ban, Pompeo reportedly said, “We are taking this very seriously. We are certainly looking at it. We have worked on this very issue for a long time.”

He also said that people should download the app only if they want their private information in the hands of China.

Pompeo’s comments come amid rising tensions between both countries over national security concerns, trade and even technology.

Responding to Pompeo's comments, a TikTok spokesperson told CNN that TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy in the US.

"We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked,” the spokesperson added.

The app is also very popular in the US and reportedly saw 315 million downloads in the first three months of 2020 in the US.

US hinting towards banning Chinese apps comes close on the heels of India banning 59 Chinese apps including TikTok, Shein, Camscanner, UC Browser among others saying that these apps are engaged in activities which are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

In fact, when the ban was announced in India, Pompeo welcomed the decision saying it will "boost India's integrity and national security."

"We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps that serves as an appendage of the CCP's (Chinese Communist Party) surveillance State," Pompeo said at the time.

"India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty. It will also boost India's integrity and national security," he added.