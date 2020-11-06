US Elections: Courts dismiss Trump’s lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia

US President Donald Trump had sought to stop the counting of absentee ballots in Michigan and had alleged improper ballots were being counted in Georgia.

news Politics

United States courts have dismissed Donald Trump campaign's lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia related to alleged electoral malpractice.In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens Thursday rejected the lawsuit, arguing that the Michigan Secretary of State is not involved with the local counting process. A formal order would be issued on Friday.

Multiple news networks have declared Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden winner in Michigan. Some networks have held back declaring the Arizona result where Biden leads.

The relief that is being requested in substantial part is completely unavailable through the Secretary of State, Stephens said during the oral hearing. "Additionally, even if this relief were available, as opposed to when this suit was announced yesterday morning and the count was beginning, it was filed at 4 o'clock, at which point the count had largely proceeded, I am told," she said.

In Georgia, Judge James F Bass dismissed the lawsuit. "I'm denying the request and dismissing the petition, Bass said. The Trump campaign has also filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Nevada. It has demanded recounting of votes in Wisconsin, which multiple news networks have declared Joe Biden as the winner. Trump is currently leading in Pennsylvania, but his vote count has reduced considerably over the last one day In Pennsylvania, an appellate judge has ordered that poll watchers must be allowed within six feet of counting of votes. In Nevada, Biden is presently leading.

The winner of the Presidential Elections needs 270 Electoral College votes. As of 9am IST on Friday, Biden has 253 votes, while Trump has 213. Trump desperately needs to win three battleground states -- Georgia, North Carolina, where he has a narrow lead, and Nevada, where Biden has a very slim lead.

If Biden manages to win Arizona, where his lead has narrowed, and Pennsylvania, he will emerge the winner. Another path to victory is if Biden wins Arizona, and Nevada.