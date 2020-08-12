Urgent need to improve medical infrastructure in the country, KCR tells PM Modi

Both the Centre and states should jointly implement a comprehensive strategy in dealing with the medical crisis, KCR said.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has stressed on the need for improving medical infrastructure in the country by learning lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do so on Tuesday in a video conference held with chief ministers and representatives of ten states.

Briefing the PM on the COVID-19 situation in the state, the Chief Minister said the coronavirus spread has reminded everyone about the need to improve medical infrastructure in the country.

"Corona experience has taught us a lesson that there is an urgent need to step up medical facilities in the country. A visionary outlook and thinking are necessary to take proper and adequate measures in the medical sector for a better future. Strategic planning should be done to create comprehensive medical facilities in the country. Both the Centre and states should jointly implement this comprehensive strategy," said KCR, as the Chief Minister is popularly known.

"We never had any COVID-19 like experience in the past. We do not know how many days this pandemic will last. While dealing with the existing situation, we must focus on how we are going to deal with such a situation if it arises in the future and how we are going to offer better medical facilities to people if the need arises. We have to initiate measures now so that whenever an emergency medical situation develops, we will be able to face it efficiently. In the past too, we have seen emergence of several viruses, and there is every possibility that a Corona-like virus may come up again in the future," he said.

The Chief Minister called for taking measures to face any eventuality in the future. "We have to think about what should be the ideal doctor to people ratio? How many new medical colleges we need? We have to consult institutions like the Indian Medical Association (IMA), take proper advice and plan measures. The medical sector should be prepared to face the threat of Corona like viruses in the future. The PM should take the initiative in this regard. The Centre and states should jointly work to create better medical facilities in the country."

Explaining the measures taken by the state government, the Chief Minister informed the PM that the recovery rate in the state is 71% while the death rate is 0.7%. He said the state increased the number of tests manifold and was giving better treatment to Corona affected patients.

KCR said Telangana had kept adequate number of beds, medicines, staff and other equipment ready and was diligently following the guidelines issued from time to time by the ICMR, Niti Aayog and the Central government.

According to media reports, Prime Minster has said that 80% of all active COVID-19 cases are present in 10 states including, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana and others. PM has emphasised on the tracing and testing of all contacts of COVID-19 positive patients within 72 hours.