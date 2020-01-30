UrbanClap rebrands itself as ‘Urban Company’ as it eyes international expansion

As the company looks to expand its global footprint, it wanted to have a brand which has a simple name with universal appeal.

Atom Startups

Home services startup UrbanClap has rebranded itself, launching a new corporate brand identity. The company will now be called ‘Urban Company’. The rebranding, the startup says, it part of the company’s ambition to become a platform with a global footprint and become a market leader across service categories such as beauty, spa, repairs, cleaning and painting among others.

Urban Company launched operations in Delhi in November 2014 with a few services. It expanded to Bengaluru in May 2015, now claims to have over 2,300 gig workers on board in just Bengaluru.

“It is important for us to have a brand which is globally acceptable. From the neighbourhoods of Darling Harbour in Sydney to the condominiums of Bengaluru, Urban Company is a simple name with universal appeal” said Abhiraj Bhal, Co-Founder, Urban Company.

Abhiraj adds that while the name changes, the company intends to continue to offer affordable services at home.

“This is enabled by working closely with our service partners, helping them with up-skilling, financing, insurance, product procurement etc., transforming them into micro-service entrepreneurs,” he added.

While Urban Company will be the umbrella brand, the company will offer services across categories, which will now be branded as Urban Beauty (for salon services for women), Urban Spa (for massage services), Urban Grooming (Haircut and grooming services for men and kids at home), Urban Repairs (electricians, plumbers, carpenters, AC and appliance repair), Urban Cleaning (home cleaning solutions), Urban Painting (professional home painting services).

It will also offer other services such as fitness and yoga at home, pest control etc.

“Urban Company encapsulates the company’s strategy to offer multiple types of services at home while still being committed to offer reliable and affordable services at home. This is enabled by working closely with service partners, assisting them with up-skilling, financing, insurance, product procurement etc., transforming them into micro-service entrepreneurs,” it said in a statement.

Over the past 5 years, UrbanClap has expanded to three more countries including Australia, Singapore and UAE. It claims to have a fleet of 25,000+ trained professionals and served over 5 million households.

The startup last raised $75 billion in August in a Series E round led by Tiger Global Management, valuing it at close to $1 billion.