Urban Company announces Rs 11 cr worth interest-free loans for its service partners

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, the company’s co-founder, said this will help nearly 22,000 service partners run their households during this difficult period.

Home services marketplace Urban Company has announced an interest-free business advance of Rs 11 crore for nearly 22,000 service partners. Abhiraj Singh Bhal, the company’s co-founder, tweeted that this will help them run their households during these trying times.

Yesterday, @urbancompany_UC approved an interest free business advance for nearly 22,000 service partners, amounting to over INR 11 Cr. This advance will help them run their households during these trying times. Our WhatsApp is now flooded with thank you messages #FightBackCOVID pic.twitter.com/cQAJTFfJLr — Abhiraj Singh Bhal (@abhirajbhal) March 28, 2020

The company has also recently rolled out COVID-19 health insurance and income protection cover for all its 30,000 service professionals active on its platform in India.

“This is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the services gig economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. For this initiative to safeguard all its professionals, the company has worked on creating a unique insurance solution,” Urban Company said in a statement.

The COVID-19 health insurance and income protection plan is in addition to the existing life, accidental and health insurance plans provided by Urban Company to its professionals. Under this new insurance cover, service professionals are offered a hospitalisation cover of up to Rs 25,000 and income protection cover of up to Rs 14,000 in the event of hospitalisation for positive cases of coronavirus.

“We are committed to helping our service partners live a secure life. These are unprecedented times and we want to stand by our partners. We have rolled out the COVID-19 health insurance and income protection plan to all our 30,000 partners. Additionally, we are training our service partners on how to maintain hygiene, the right technique of washing their hands, and the use of respiratory masks and gloves. The health and safety of our customers and service partners remains priority #1 for Urban Company,” said Abhiraj Singh Bhal.

Urban Company, which was earlier known as Urban Clap, offers services such as beauty and spa at home, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, appliance repair, painting, etc. through its mobile app and website. It operates in 18 cities in India including Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and four international markets (Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sydney and Singapore).

Urban Company will extend insurance cover to all its service professionals across all the 18 cities in India where it is present.

Urban Company is also actively engaging with consumers on COVID-19 awareness initiatives ranging from SMSes, emails to app notifications. Further, the company has issued an advisory to all its full-time employees across geographies to safeguard themselves and their families from coronavirus. This includes a mandatory work from home, zero travel policy (whether business or personal) and other precautionary measures.