Upset with divorce, man hacks mother-in-law to death in Andhra

According to the police, Rajesh (37), plotted to murder his in-laws because he was furious that they had pushed his wife, Lalitha to seek a divorce

A man in Vijayawada murdered his mother-in-law on Saturday, June 24 as he was enraged with her because he believed that she was to blame for his divorce which the court-approved last month. The accused, identified as Rajesh(37) reportedly attacked Gogula Nagamani (48) with a knife while she was travelling with her husband on Saturday evening. Nagamani succumbed to the critical injuries on the spot. A murder case is registered at Two Town Kothapet police station and investigation is underway.

“Rajesh and Lalitha married about 16 years ago, and they had two kids together. About a year ago, Lalitha filed a divorce, which the court approved on May 6 this year. However, Rajesh, plotted to murder his in-laws and carried it out because he was furious that they had pushed Lalitha to seek divorce,” the Circle Inspector, Kothapet told TNM. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to Vijayawada government hospital.

“We were on our way on the bike to visit our elder daughter. Suddenly, Nagamani said that she was attacked by Rajesh. I told her to hold on. I wanted to rush to the police station but before we could reach Rajesh attacked Nagamani again, this time on the neck. She fell off the bike. Vehicles coming opposite side of the road halted and Rajesh could not attack me,” Lalitha’s father told media reporters.

Lalitha’s father claimed that Rajesh might have been following them for the past few days and learnt about their moves. “We supported our daughter through divorce because he is an evil person. She is with us now. Rajesh might have thought that without us Lalitha would go back to him and he plotted our murder,” the father said.