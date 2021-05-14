Updated list of 26 walk-in triage centres in Bengaluru for COVID-19 patients

These centres run by doctors and nurses 24x7 with oxygenated beds can stabilize moderately symptomatic patients.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has made some modifications in its list of decentralised physical triage centres where COVID-19 patients can walk in without calling 1912 or 108. As of date, the BBMP has said that 26 such facilities (full list below) across eight zones of the city are functional and more will be made ready at ward levels in the coming days. As earlier announced, upon observation, doctors in these triage centres will transfer the patients to the required medical facility as deemed needed.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said patients need not contact the BBMP and instead can directly go to triage centres where physicians will assess their condition and recommend home isolation or COVID Care Centre or treatment at stabilisation centres. They will be sent to hospitals if required. He said that medical equipment like thermal scanners, pulse oximeters, consumables/medications are in place at these centres.

BBMP said these setups will work 24x7 with facilities like oxygenated beds which will be able to stabilize moderately symptomatic patients before adequate critical care facilities can be arranged. Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan said that three doctors and three nurses will work round the clock at these triage centres, while 256 doctors and nurses have been deployed for the same. He said that the ward level officers have been appointed as nodal officers for triage centres. Arrangements are made to give the patients home isolation kits if they are recommended to be under home isolation, he said.

The list of these centres that are given below also has a number of these triage centers and the concerned nodal officers. In his office order on May 11, Gupta had given out a list of 28 triage centresâ€” one each in one of the cityâ€™s Assembly constituencies. In the modified list issued in May 14, some of the centres which were already acting as tertiary centres like the CV Raman Nagar Hospital have been removed.