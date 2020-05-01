Update labour laws, bail out SMEs: KTR proposes measure to Centre to boost economy

KTR said that bold and essential reforms need to be carried out at the earliest and that capacity building in infrastructure and skills is vital.

As India reels from the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic fallout, Telangana’s IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has proposed some measures to the central government to ‘reboot and energise’ the economy and attract investments to the country. In a series of tweets addressed to Union Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal, KTR said that India has a great opportunity that we should ‘grab aggressively’.

KTR said that bold and essential reforms need to be carried out at the earliest and that capacity building in infrastructure and skills is vital. Amongst his suggestions, KTR said that the dated labour laws and bankruptcy laws of our country need to be updated.

“Imbibe all best practices in EoDB (ease of doing business) to propel India into top 20 in the world rankings; let’s update our dated labour laws & bankruptcy laws; and more importantly guarantee and honour consistency in state policies to investors,” he said in a tweet.

KTR has also said that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) should be bailed out through direct financial assistance in worst affected sectors, while offering easy and very soft credit for others, deferment of dues, priority government orders.

Further, he said that the country must focus on creating world class industrial infrastructure in a mission mode over the next one year. This he said would include large self-contained industrial parks, corridors and has suggested development of 2-4 world class Industrial Training Institutes and polytechnics for every state.

His third suggestion was that India aggressively improve its export competitiveness in priority sectors like pharma, aerospace, textiles, leather, IT and food processing. For this, he said, there should be active scouting of markets, offering soft loans for procurement of quality machinery, international training of staff, attractive incentives on exports and that India should be able to offer a deal better than what competing nations offer.

KTR also suggested creation of an ‘Empowered Strategy Group’ comprising Centre, state govts, industry leaders, bankers, economists and policy experts to identify and follow up on investment opportunities.

Lastly, he said that Mega industrial parks such as Hyderabad Pharma City and Kakatiya Mega Textile Park need to be promoted as projects of national importance. This, according to him, is because, “If we have to compete for manufacturing opportunities, we need to scale up; economies of scale will help us with competitive edge.”

Apart from this, KTR has also written to Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, suggesting a series of measures to help the SMEs in the IT sector.

He wrote that it is for the Centre to come to the rescue of SMEs in the IT sector. Pointing out that Hyderabad has six lakh employees in the IT sector, KTR said they were affected either directly or indirectly by the COVID-19 pandemic.

KTR demanded that the borrowing capacity of SMEs should be raised by 50%, so that they can pay salaries to their employees on time for the next three to four months and thus avoid layoffs. He said the loans should be interest free for three to four months and at least 12 months should be given to the companies to repay these loans.

He also suggested that the Centre should immediately pay Income Tax (I-T) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) refunds to the SMEs. If the refund amount is Rs 25 lakh, it should be released fully. If the amount is above Rs 25 lakh, at least 50% of the amount should be released immediately.

KTR said that due to the uncertainty regarding some GST exemptions announced by the Centre, several companies fully paid their taxes. He demanded that the Centre should immediately release the amount towards the refund. He suggested that a help desk be set up in the IT department of the Centre to help such companies.

Noting that the density of employees in various companies was more than the office space, he suggested that each employee be allocated 100 to 125 feet space in view of the social distancing norms to check the spread of COVID-19.

Hyderabad, a key IT hub of the country, registered Rs 109 lakh crore exports during 2018-19. According to the 2018-19 figures, it has 1,500 companies employing 5,43,033 people.