UoH suspends professor accused of sexually assaulting foreign student

The accused professor has been booked under sections 354 and 354A of the Indian Penal Code.

Professor Ravi Ranjan, accused of sexually assaulting a foreign student, has been suspended by University of Hyderabad. In a press statement, the University on Saturday, December 3, condemned the incident and said that the accused professor who is presently under police custody, has been suspended with ‘immediate effect’.

Ravi Ranjan, a professor who teaches at the Department of Hindi, was accused of sexually assaulting his student after inviting her to his residence in the campus, reportedly under the pretext of giving her a book. The incident took place at around 10 pm on Friday, December 2.

The survivor recently joined the University to pursue her Masters. According to the students, the accused reportedly offered alcohol to the survivor. After the assault, he dropped her off at her hostel and left. The deeply traumatised victim later cried for help. However, her peers could not understand her as she was not well-versed in English. Using an online application meant for translation, she communicated about the assault to the students.

Following this, the administration officials including the Registrar, Dean of Students’ Welfare and others were alerted. The victim was then taken to the University’s Health Centre for medical examination.

In the early hours of Saturday, the Gachibowli police received a complaint in this regard. The police then took the accused under custody. The accused has been booked under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman) and 354 A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police are in the process of recording the statement from the woman. Based on that they will add further sections, Madhapur Deputy Commissioner of Police K Shilpavalli told TNM earlier in the day. The DCP said it was unclear if the student was under the influence of alcohol during the time of the assault.

Alleging indifference by the University officials, several students from different organisations had protested outside the main gate of the campus on Saturday morning. However, after the Registrar disclosed about the action taken against the accused and ongoing police investigation, the students called off the protest.

“We called off the protest after the Registrar addressed the students about Professor Ravi Ranjan’s suspension and the case against him,” said Gopi, a student leader from Ambedkar Students’ Association.