Is Unpolished Dal Good for Health?

It is important to ensure that you choose foodgrains, pulses and dals that are without any contamination.

This article is authored by Bonny Shah for Tata Nutrikorner. Bonny is a Registered Dietitian and a Certified Diabetes Educator. Tata Nutrikorner is online platform aimed at bringing native Indian nutritional values back into the conversation. Health, nutrition, wellness – the Indian way.

The appeal of shopping in a supermarket or a vegetable market comes from many factors, but most important one is that all of us like to buy ingredients that are of good quality. Going to the market to stock up on groceries means that you can touch, see and smell the food ingredients before buying them. This assurance of quality directly translates to assurance of good health in our minds.

Another fact that greatly impacts our health is ability to understand and identify good food ingredients. While this is easier with fresh produce, it is important to be conscious of the quality and nutritional value of other ingredients such dals, grains, pulses, etc. as well. Often, this first thing that strikes us in the aisles of a supermarket is how these ingredients look. Many of us believe that ingredients that look good will also taste good and provide us with more nutrition. While the reality is that a lot of times, raw ingredients that look attractive have undergone polishing or processing of some kind.

A classic example of this is our everyday dal. Irrespective of your choice of dals, there are many versions of dal available in the market – polished, unpolished, and organic. Polished food grains and dals tend to look more attractive than the unpolished versions. Polishing is done using various elements such as water, oil, leather, etc. This process could compromise the nutritional properties of the dals and pulses. This could also add moisture content to the dal, thereby increasing the weight.

Dals and foodgrains in their natural form are full of essential nutrients. The minerals and nutrients also remain untouched if the dals are unpolished. At the same time, it is important to ensure that you choose foodgrains, pulses and dals that are without any contamination.

The Tata Sampann range of dals is a great option for health-conscious individuals who are determined to get the most nutritional value out of the food they consume. These dals are cleaned, and machine sorted to ensure any foreign matter is removed. Discover this range now and begin your journey to better health.

For more such articles, check out: