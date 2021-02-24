Unnao case survivor records statement before magistrate

The 16-year-old girl survived the alleged murder attempt, while two other Dalit girls were found dead in a field in Uttar Pradeshâ€™s Unnao.

The 16-year-old girl who survived an alleged attempt on her life at a village in Unnao, and was found in an agriculture field along with two others Dalit girl lying dead, recorded her statement before a magistrate on Tuesday, police said. Three girls--aged 16, 15 and 14-- were found unconscious in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of the Asoha police station area on February 17 night. They had left home to collect fodder for cattle but did not return. On finding them there, the locals rushed them to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. The 16-year-old girl was later taken to a Kanpur hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested two people in the case, accusing them of murder. Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said the girl's statement was recorded on Tuesday morning.

He said the girl in her statement said Vinay and his friend had come to the field on the day of the incident. At that time, she and the two other girls were collecting fodder for cattle.

â€œVinay offered some snacks, which the girls refused. On this, Vinay gave them water. After drinking it, they fell unconscious," said the girl.

SP Anand Kulkarni said the girl in her statement said the accused did not indulge in sexual assault. According to police, the accused gave some pesticide mixed with water to the three girls.

The family of the deceased girls had said that when they were discovered dead, their hands and feet were tied with their dupatta and they were frothing at the mouth.

Earlier, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hit out at the state government over the issue of women safety. The leaders had said that the UP government is crushing the Dalit society and the honour and human rights of women.

Last September, a 19-year-old woman at Hathras in UP, was gang raped and was killed. The incident had created much outrage with UP Police allegedly trying to rush the cremation of the woman without the consent of her family.

