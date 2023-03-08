University of Hyderabad tells students not to feed dogs on campus

The university said it was concerned about street dogs since Telangana had reported over 80,000 dog bite incidents in 2022.

news News

The University of Hyderabad issued a notice on Monday, March 6, asking students and staff members to stop feeding stray dogs inside the campus. The notification, signed by Registrar Devesh Nigam, said that a few students had complained to the administration that some students and staff members had been feeding stray dogs on campus, “compounding the problem.” The notification referred to the death of a four-year-old boy named Pradeep in Amberpet, after being mauled by street dogs on February 19.

The notification also said that the administration was concerned about possible attacks by street dogs since Telangana had reported nearly 80,000 dog bite incidents in 2022. According to a recent reply in the Lok Sabha by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana recorded 80,281 instances of dog bites in the year 2022, till the month of November. The notification said that the university was also coordinating with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the matter.

The notification also advised people to avoid packs of dogs while walking alone, or in poorly lit areas. “Students/staff are, therefore, requested to avoid feeding the stray dogs in the hostels/messes, corridors, residences, etc. and help the administration in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all stakeholders on the campus,” the notice read.

Read: Canine birth control: The paradoxical rule of Animal Welfare Board

On February 19, four-year-old Pradeep was attacked by a pack of dogs in a parking area close to an automobile service centre where his father Gangadhar was employed as a watchman. The child was alone in the parking lot when three dogs came running up to him, pinned him down, dragged him around, and mauled him. The tragic incident was caught on CCTV and the visuals went viral, triggering concerns over street dog attacks in Hyderabad.

On Monday, GHMC Mayor Vijayalaxmi Gadwal met Pradeep's family members and handed over a cheque for Rs 9,71,900. Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy also announced financial support of Rs 2 lakh to Pradeep's family.

Read: Hyderabad boy killed in street dog attack: GHMC gives Rs 9.72 lakh compensation