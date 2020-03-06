University Grants Commission issues 11-point advisory to universities on coronavirus

The notification directed that students and staff members with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries in the past 28 days should be home quarantined for 14 days.

The University Grants Commission on Friday issued an advisory directing universities to avoid large gatherings on campus in view of coronavirus outbreak. The notification also directed that students and staff members with travel history to coronavirus-affected countries in the past 28 days should be home quarantined for 14 days.

“Any student/staff with travel history to any COVID-19 affected country or in contact with such persons in the last 28 days, should be monitored and home quarantine for 14 days. Faculty should be alert towards any student with signs and symptoms ie. fever, cough and difficulty in breathing, and should immediately have the student tested,” the notification states, adding that till advised by the doctor, the student should not join back on campus.

The UGC has asked universities and colleges to make sure that faculty staff and students are advised about simple public health measures of hand and respiratory hygiene. They have also been directed to provide alcohol-based hand cleaners or sanitizers in frequented spots and ensure availability of soap and water in restrooms at all times.

“Foot-operated pedal bins lined with plastic bags should be provided in each classroom and restroom. In hostels, the health status of students, as well as the other ancillary staff, should be monitored on a regular basis. In case, there are suspected cases, the authorized local medical authority should be called for examination,” the notification adds.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India stood at 31 on Friday. The latest case is from Delhi, where a man with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia was confirmed to have coronavirus. The patient is in hospital quarantine and is stable, the government said

As per the latest advisory, all international passengers irrespective of nationality are mandated to undergo universal medical screening. Adequate screening measures have been set up and nine more airports have been added to the existing 21, bringing the total to 30 airports, as of Thursday.