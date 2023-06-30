United opposition meeting to take place in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14

It had been earlier announced that the meeting between the 17 opposition parties would be held in Shimla.

news Politics

The second meeting of the opposition parties is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on July 13 and 14. It had been announced earlier that the meeting would be held in Shimla, but the venue has been changed due to heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh. The first meeting between 17 opposition parties was held in Biharâ€™s Patna on June 23, 2023, where it was announced that they will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where they intend to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) together.

The Patna meeting was hosted by Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and was the first of the meetings held to discuss the coming together of opposition parties to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Apart from the JD(U), its ally Congress and other United Progressive Alliance (UPA) partners, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Sharad Pawarâ€™s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, Lalu Prasad Yadavâ€™s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] too were in attendance. Other non-BJP allies like Mamata Banerjeeâ€™s Trinamool Congress (TMC), Arvind Kejriwalâ€™s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) also are part of the united opposition.

Significant absentees from this alliance are Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), his political rival Chandrababu Naidu led Telugu Desam Party (TDP), HD Deve Gowda led Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)] and Orissa CM Naveen Patnaik led Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

In the press conference held after the Patna meeting, all leaders present iterated their commitment to the coalition, but the absence of AAPâ€™s Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann led to questions of whether the AAP is on board. The issue of Delhiâ€™s ordinance and the Congressâ€™s stand on it has led to a difference of opinion between the AAP and Congress, sources said.

The announcement of the change in venue was made by Sharad Pawar on Thursday, June 29.