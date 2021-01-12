Union Minister Shripad Naik’s condition stable, says Goa CM

The AYUSH minister lost his wife and his aide in a road accident in Karnataka on Monday night.

news Accident

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik, who was seriously injured in a car accident in Karnataka on Monday night, is now stable and under observation, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. He was in a critical condition soon after the accident. However, there is no risk to his life now, said the CM. The minister will undergo two minor operations as he suffered two fractures in the accident.

The car they were travelling in met with an accident near Ankola in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka. Naik's wife Vijaya and an aide, who were travelling with him, succumbed to their injuries. Vijaya suffered injuries to her head and succumbed while she was being shifted to a private hospital in Ankola in Uttara Kannada. After he was administered first-aid at a local hospital in Ankola, Naik was rushed to the Goa Medical College, the state's apex health facility, late on Monday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday and asked him to ensure the best medical treatment for Naik. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, too, spoke to Sawant and offered any assistance required, including air-lifting the minister, who is an MP from North Goa. Rajnath Singh, in his tweet, wished him a speedy recovery.

“I will go to Goa today to inquire about the health of Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik and his ongoing treatment,” said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Goa CM said that the doctors who are treating Naik don’t deem an airlift necessary for him. He added that the PM has sought an update on his health.

Condolences poured in from members of the political fraternity in Karnataka. "Shocked to hear Union Minister Shripad Y Naik has met with an accident near Ankola and his wife who was travelling with him has tragically died. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. Praying for a speedy recovery of Shripad ji and hope he will be out of danger soon," former Revenue Minister RV Deshpande said in a tweet.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of Vijaya Naik ji's death in an accident. Praying for the quick recovery of Shripad Naik ji. Hope God gives him and his family the strength to overcome this loss," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

(With IANS inputs)