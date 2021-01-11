Union minister Shripad Naik injured in road accident in Karnataka, wife dies

The condition of Shripad Naik was reported to be stable.

news Accident

Union Minister of State for Defence and North Goa Member of Parliament (MP) Shripad Naik has suffered injuries and his wife passed away on Monday after the car they were traveling in met with an accident near Ankola in Uttara Kannada district in Karnataka. Shripad Naikâ€™s private assistant also died in the incident. Vijaya suffered injuries on her head and succumbed while she was being shifted to a private hospital in Ankola. One more person who worked as the Minister's personal secretary, identified as Deepak Ramdada, died in the accident.

The condition of Shripad Naik was reported to be stable and he was shifted to Goa Medical College after preliminary treatment in Ankola. The minister and his family were on their way from Yellapur to Gokarna when the accident occurred near Hosakambi village. The driver of the vehicle lost control before the accident occurred. The driver too was seriously injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and has asked him to ensure that the best medical treatment is provided to the minister. Rajnath Singh has also said that Naik could be flown to Delhi for treatment, if the need arose.

Though the four people in the car were taken to the Ankola District hospital to provide emergency treatment, Vijaya Naik, according to reports, was declared dead on arrival.

Condolences poured in from members of the political fraternity in Karnataka. "Shocked to hear Hon Union Minister @shripadynaik has met with an accident near Ankola and his wife who was travelling with him has tragically died. My deepest condolences to their family and friends. Praying for speedy recovery of Shripadji and hope he will be out of danger soon," former Revenue Minister RV Deshpande said in a tweet.

Deeply saddened to hear the news of Vijaya Naik ji's death in an accident. Praying for the quick recovery of Shripad Naik ji. Hope god gives him and his family the strength to overcome this loss," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.