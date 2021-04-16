Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tests positive for coronavirus

Senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “I have tested #COVID positive today. All those who have come in contact with me in the last 2-3 days may please get themselves tested,” the Union Environment Minister, who also holds the Information and Broadcasting, and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises portfolios, tweeted.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is a former Haryana minister, said, “I have tested +ve for #COVID19 today morning. Anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 5 days, please self isolate & take necessary precautions.” Surjewala is 53 years old.

Badal, a former Union minister, said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. “I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest,” the 54-year-old SAD MP from Punjab's Bathinda said. Badal's husband and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal had also recently tested positive for COVID-19 and recovered.

Dear all, I've tested positive for #COVID19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and am taking all the necessary precautions. I would request all those who came in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested at the earliest. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) April 16, 2021

Digvijaya Singh tweeted that he was quarantining himself at his Delhi residence, and asked those who came into contact with him recently to isolate themselves and take necessary health precautions.

मेरी कोविड जाँच रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आयी है। फ़िलहाल अपने दिल्ली निवास पर क्वारंटीन में हूँ। कृपया इस दौरान मेरे संपर्क में आए सभी लोग खुद को आइसोलेशन में रखकर अपनी सेहत से संबंधित सभी सतर्कता बरतें। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) April 16, 2021

In the midst of an alarming resurgence of COVID-19 infections, around 2.17 lakh cases were recorded in India on Thursday. With this, the daily count of cases has exceeded 2 lakh for the second consecutive day. The total number of active cases recorded in India stands at around 15.7 lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

