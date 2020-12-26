Union Minister Prakash Javadekar refuses to comment on AIADMK's CM candidate

Javadekar skipped questions on AIADMK naming Edappadi Palaniswami as the CM candidate and whether the BJP endorsed it.

news Politics

BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday did not answer repeated questions from reporters on the Chief Ministerial candidate of NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu. This is despite the AIADMK naming Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami as the candidate for the AIADMK-BJP alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Assembly elections.

To several questions from reporters on its ally AIADMK naming Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate and whether his party endorsed it and who is the CM nominee of the NDA alliance, led in the state by the ruling party, he skipped all of them.

'Good question and good answer,' he said at a press conference and pointed to the presence of AIADMK's Rajya Sabha MP, A Navaneethakrishnan in the gathering.

When scribes told him that he did not directly answer questions on AIADMK-BJP ties, those related to the Chief Ministerial candidate, he chuckled and said 'that is the answer.'

On a perception that it was the BJP which needed the AIADMK more, he said in coalition politics anywhere, one party complemented the other and parties depended on each other.

To a question on AIADMK making it clear that BJP was its ally and if he would assert that the ruling party in Tamil Nadu continued to be his party's partner (since the saffron party's leadership here has been saying that the matter would be decided by the high command), he said Tamil Nadu leadership 'is correct' on the matter.

In the same breath, Javadekar again referred to AIADMK leader Navaneethakrishnan's presence and said it is 'important.'

BJP, a junior partner in the AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, showing reluctance in immediately endorsing the candidature of Chief Minister K Palaniswami as the CM nominee of the entire coalition led to speculations on social media, including accusations of 'arm twisting' by the saffron party.

Javadekar declining to make a categorical statement comes against the backdrop of BJP leadership in Tamil Nadu maintaining that the CM pick for the alliance would be 'decided' by its top leadership.

Even last week, BJP state unit president L Murugan said that BJP national high command will announce the Chief Ministerial candidate for NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu. His statement sparked controversy and did not go down well with AIADMK leaders.

DMK’s mouthpiece Murasoli on Saturday took a jibe that the Union Minister has now brought into question who leads their alliance in the state by declining to answer the question.

The piece in Murasoli said, “The Union Minister has also hinted that there is no place for PMK and DMDK in the alliance by saying that people do not agree with successive family politics. We thought PMK founder Ramadoss or his son Anbumani will rise to comment on the charge of family politics but they did not comment.” It goes on to add that Minister Jayakumar too, who regularly addresses the press, has not responded to the statement.

“Just see how a party (BJP) that does not even get votes equivalent to NOTA has threatened and silenced the alliance partners,” the piece in Murasoli alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)