Union Minister Muraleedharanâ€™s house vandalised in Thiruvananthapuram

A window pane in the residence at Ulloor was found broken by his office staff at around 11 am.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan's residence in Thiruvananthapuram was found vandalised on Thursday morning, February 9. Window panes were broken and suspected blood stains were found on the staircase, according to reports. Located in Ulloor, the back side of the rented accommodation also houses the minister's office.

The window pane of the car porch in the residence at Ulloor was found broken by the ministerâ€™s staff at around 11 am on Thursday. After being informed by the staff, the Medical College police reached the spot. A police officer said that they have traced blood drops at the spot and retrieved CCTV footage. An investigation has been launched to nab the culprits behind the incident and also their motives behind it, he added.

According to reports, two window panes were found broken and a forensic team is also to investigate the premises. There have been no traces of robbery yet, the reports said and added that the police have launched a detailed investigation in the matter.