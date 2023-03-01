Support us

A picture of Minister of state for External Affairs V MuraleedharanIANS
news News Wednesday, March 01, 2023 - 19:21
Written by  IANS

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has been admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, March 1, BJP sources said.
Muraleedharan was suffering from fever and he has been advised two days of rest. All his programmes for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled, the sources said.
 The Union Minister was in the state capital to attend various functions from Monday.

