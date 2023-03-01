Union Minister Muraleedharan admitted to hospital

The Union Minister was in Thiruvananthapuram to attend various functions from Monday.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan has been admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, March 1, BJP sources said.

Muraleedharan was suffering from fever and he has been advised two days of rest. All his programmes for Wednesday and Thursday have been cancelled, the sources said.

