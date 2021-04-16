Union Min Gadkari says he has invited Tesla to start manufacturing EVs in India

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that he has invited electric vehicle (EV) major Tesla Inc to start manufacturing EVs in India. In his address at The Raisina Dialogue 2021, he said that it is a golden opportunity for the company to start manufacturing in India.

"I had a video conference with Tesla management. I suggested them that it is a golden opportunity for them to start manufacturing here in India," he said.

Gadkari also said that he has assured the company that the government will help them set up industrial clusters in the country.

Exuding confidence on Indian EV makers, he said that "Indian products are also improving and within two years, we will get e-vehicles of Tesla standard in Indian market."

"So, in the interest of Tesla, I suggested that you start manufacturing in India as early as possible, it will be beneficial for you," he said.

Meanwhile, Tesla earlier said it has produced 180,338 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021. "We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity," Tesla said in a statement.

"The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production," it added.

Apart from the pandemic and a global chip shortage hitting the industry, Tesla's operations during the first quarter of this year were impacted by a temporary shut down of the company's plant in Fremont, California that Musk attributed to parts shortages and also a fire at the same factory.