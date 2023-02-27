Union Min Anurag Thakur meets Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, discusses Indian film industry

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to thank the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting for taking the time to drop by his residence during his visit to Hyderabad.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur met top Tollywood actors K Chiranjeevi and Akkineni Nagarjuna. Chiranjeevi revealed on Monday, February 27 that the Union Minister visited his residence in Hyderabad on Sunday. Well-known producer and Chiranjeevi’s brother-in-law Allu Aravind was also present during the meeting.

The Tollywood megastar took to Twitter to thank Thakur for taking the time to visit him at his home. “Thank you dear Sri @ianuragthakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday. Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother Nagarjuna about the Indian film industry and the rapid strides it is making,” Chiranjeevi tweeted.

Anurag Thakur is said to be in regular touch with Chiranjeevi ever since he presented the actor the ‘Film personality of the year’ award at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) at Goa in November last year. The Minister had congratulated Chiranjeevi saying that he has had an illustrious career spanning almost four decades with over 150 films as an actor and producer. Thakur noted that Chiranjeevi is immensely popular in Telugu cinema and has given incredible touching-hearts performances.