Union Health Min’s comment on Kerala’s COVID-19 spike unfortunate, says Rahul Gandhi

“The whole nation has to fight this disease together. I don't think it's appropriate to blame someone or the other,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The remarks of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan about the spike in the COVID-19 cases in Kerala are unfortunate, Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has said. “It was not appropriate to blame others and point fingers, but fight the pandemic unitedly,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi attended a meeting of the Wayanad District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee and a review meeting of the district administration on the pandemic situation in the district on Tuesday. "The collective response of the people of the state had contributed to containing the pandemic, the Congress leader said while speaking to the media post the meeting.

He has also said that the Union government and the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala are playing a blame-game while COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly. "Reviewed Covid Management in my constituency. The state and central governments are playing a blame-game while Covid-19 spreading rapidly. It's critical this stops and everyone focuses on defeating COVID-19," he has tweeted. He has been in Wayanad since Monday for a three-day visit.

Union Health Harsh Vardhan had recently said the state was "paying the price for gross negligence" during Onam festivities when unlocking of services along with an increase in travel for trade and tourism led to the spread of COVID-19.

"It's an unfortunate comment. The whole nation has to fight this disease together. I don't think it's appropriate to blame someone or the other. The spirit should be to overcome this huge challenge. I had warned in February that India was facing a huge challenge. However, this is not the time to point fingers and we all should work together," Rahul Gandhi said.

He said Kerala follows a decentralised response to the pandemic and the state was giving out a good, decent result.

"The spirit of the people of Kerala, including the health workers, is giving a good decent result here. Of course, there are shortcomings like there are in every situation. But overall, I feel the spirit of the people is going to overcome this disease here. The mitigation work in Wayanad is also good," the Congress MP said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has, however, said Vardhan's comments should not be seen as a criticism of the state government's COVID-19 management. The chief minister had said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the state was under control during and after the Onam festival season as a strict vigil was enforced.

"Our COVID preventive measures were a success but the massive protests across the state by an irresponsible opposition derailed the efforts of the government," he said.

With PTI Inputs