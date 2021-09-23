Union govt will convene meeting of church heads: Suresh Gopi

This comes a day after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan rejected the suggestions by opposition parties to discuss the controversial 'narcotic jihad' remark by a Catholic bishop in Pala.

Actor and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi, on Thursday, September 23, said the Union government will soon convene a meeting of church leaders in Kerala to discuss their concerns. This comes a day after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected the suggestions by opposition parties to discuss the controversial 'narcotic jihad' remark by a Catholic bishop in Pala.

Incidentally, the actor-turned-politician said such a meeting was planned much earlier but it would be expedited in the current situation in the state. Suresh Gopi also reiterated his support to Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, whose 'narcotic and love jihad' remarks had triggered a widespread controversy in Kerala. He said the bishop had not spoken ill of any community.

"The Union government will surely give a chance to the affected community (in the issue) to appraise their concerns. A two-day long programme, comprising meetings of church heads and seminars, was decided to be conducted in 2019 itself," he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

When asked about the Chief Minister's statement on no factual basis for the propaganda regarding 'narcotic jihad,' Suresh Gopu alleged that no former DGPs who had expressed concerns about the presence of extremist forces in the state had so far rejected the matter raised by the Catholic priest.

The actor said though his stand was also not to annoy any community, he concurred with the Chief Minister that a social evil could not be ignored. "If there is a social evil, should not we nip it in the bud?" he asked.

Earlier, when the opposition has slammed the Kerala government for not intervening in the matter, the actor had said that the CM need not directly react to every issue.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday, had rejected the opposition parties' demand to convene an all-party meeting to resolve the issue, saying the remarks were not made by persons related to any political party.

"The issue is a wrong remark (made by the Bishop). All parties have made their stand clear on the issue", the CM said, adding that on the basis of the stand taken by the parties, a response should come from those who made the remarks.

He also said attributing crimes related to narcotics to a particular religion is wrong.

Bishop Kallarangatt had claimed recently that Christian girls were “falling prey” to the alleged ‘love and narcotic jihad’ in Kerala and “wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth.”

However, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that a crime related to narcotics is not connected to any religion, and presented data to substantiate his point.

