Union govt urges Rahul to suspend Bharat Jodo Yatra citing COVID risk

In a letter, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said that three Rajasthan MPs flagged concerns that COVID-19 protocol was not followed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to COVID-19 protocols cannot be followed. In a letter addressed to Rahul and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday, December 20, Mandaviya said three MPs from Rajasthan — P P Chaudhary, Nihal Chand and Devji Patel — have flagged concerns with respect to the spread of COVID-19.

The MPs requested that COVID-19 protocols, including use of masks and sanitisers, be strictly followed during the march and only those who are vaccinated be allowed to participate, he said. They also requested the Union minister to ensure that participants are isolated before and after taking part in the march. The yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

Mandaviya urged Rahul and Gehlot to take prompt action keeping in view the requests made by the three MPs in Rajasthan. Referring to the letter signed by the three MPs, Mandaviya said they have sought suspension of the yatra in national interest if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be ensured keeping in view concerns around public health.

The three MPs, in their letter on December 20, mentioned how the “risk of COVID-19 spread has increased” as people from other states came to Rajasthan to take part in the march, and claimed that symptoms have shown up in many of them after the participation. They also highlighted how Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for the disease after participating in the event.

The Union Health Minister also attached the letter signed by the MPs to the Congress leaders and asked him to address their concerns.

