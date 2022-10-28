Union govt team to go to Kerala to investigate bird flu outbreak in Alappuzha

The flu was detected in dead ducks in Vazhuthana Padinjare and Vazhuthana Vadakke in Haripad.

news Health

After an outbreak of bird flu was confirmed at Haripad in Kerala's Alappuzha district, the Union Health Ministry has decided to send a high-level team to take stock of the Avian Influenza outbreak in the state. The team will investigate the outbreak in detail and submit a report with recommendations.

The seven-member team from the Union government comprises experts drawn from the National Institute of Tuberculosis and Respiratory Diseases, New Delhi, the National Center for Disease Control, New Delhi, the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The team is headed by Dr Rajesh Kedamani from Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare, Bengaluru.

The ministry said that the team will also assist the state Health Department in terms of public health measures, management guidelines, and protocols to manage the increasing cases of Avian Influenza being reported by the state.

Reportedly, the farmers have lost around 1,500 ducks to the flu in the past week. After the samples of the dead ducks were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal, the report came out positive for the bird influenza. Meanwhile, the district administration has also ordered culling of around 20,000 birds in the area.

Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department Bindu said that culling of two flocks of birds were ordered. Officials also said that eight rapid response teams have been constituted to begin the process of culling. Further, the collector has also imposed a ban on moving birds from the hotspot area.