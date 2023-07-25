Union govt takes extreme stands against non-BJP state governments, says SC

“You take extreme stands against other state governments…but you do nothing against your state government,” Justice Kaul said while hearing a plea seeking implementation of women’s reservation in Nagaland’s local body polls.

news Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, July 25, berated the Union government pointing out that it only took extreme stands against non-BJP state governments while not taking a similar approach against BJP-backed state governments. A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhansu Dhulia made the observation while hearing a contempt plea alleging that the Nagaland government and the Nagaland State Election Commission were not complying with the Supreme Court’s order directing them to hold local body elections with 33% reservation for women. An alliance of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is currently in power in Nagaland.

“Why is it [women's reservation] not being implemented? What are you doing [in Nagaland]? Politically also you are on the same page. It is your government in the State. You take extreme stands against other state governments who are not amenable to you, but you do nothing against your state government,” Justice Kaul told the Additional Solicitor General, and added that the Union government “cannot wash its hands of the issue”.

The court also observed that reservation is a concept of affirmative action that ensures a minimal level of representation of the concerned parties. “Is there any provision against reservation for women? Why resistance to participation of women when in all walks of life women are equally involved?” asked Justice Kaul asked. In his reply, the Nagaland Advocate General said that there were many women’s organisations that were also against women’s reservation.

Justice Kaul responded by saying, “When a social change takes place it is the law that changes first.” “We have given you an extremely long rope. You gave an undertaking that you would do it, but backtracked… There is always resistance to change of status quo. But, someone has to take responsibility to change the status quo,” he added.

Earlier on July 20, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the widespread sexual assault cases happening in violence-hit Manipur and directed the Union and Manipur state governments to take immediate steps with regard to the videos emerging of women being sexually assaulted.

