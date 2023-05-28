‘Union govt suffocating state by cutting financial grants’: Kerala Finance Minister

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal said that the borrowing limit has been slashed down to Rs 15,390 crore, which is half of what Kerala was entitled to borrow.

Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal alleged on Saturday, May 27, that the Union government is suffocating the state by cutting down on its rightful share of grants and loans. "This is done for obvious political reasons, and is a challenge for the people of Kerala. There should be a protest against this attitude of the Union government. Reducing the grants and cutting down on loans will bring the development of the state to a grinding halt," Balagopal said.

The Minister said that the borrowing limit has been slashed down to Rs 15,390 crore, which is half of what Kerala was entitled to borrow — Rs 32,000 crore. “They have not disclosed the reason why the borrowing limit is cut down,” he said. The Left government in Kerala is now planning to rope in the Congress-led opposition to stage a joint protest against the Union government on this issue.

The limit for availing loans was fixed at Rs 32,440 crore during the present fiscal. But permission so far has been given to avail loans of only Rs 15,390 crore. In the previous fiscal, the limit was Rs 23,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan could have brought this issue to the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Niti Aayog meeting on Saturday, instead of boycotting the meet. “The Kerala government should come clear with its financial position. I wish to know if the loans are being availed for state ministers to go on foreign trips? We recently heard that the state government's representative in Delhi is being paid an honorarium of Rs 1 lakh. I wish to know if loans are being availed for such purposes," Muraleedharan said. He was referring to the state cabinet’s decision to pay KV Thomas, the government’s representative in Delhi, a monthly honorarium of Rs 1 lakh.