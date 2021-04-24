Union govtâ€™s COVID-19 vaccine policy places huge financial burden on states: Kerala CM

Kerala will have to incur an expense of Rs 1,300 crore to buy vaccines from manufacturers, CM Pinarayi said.

news Coronavirus

The Union governmentâ€™s new vaccine policy was creating a huge financial burden on the state governments, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Friday and sought its support to flatten the rising COVID-19 curve. During a video conference held by the Prime Minister with chief ministers of 10 states, CM Pinarayi said that purchasing vaccines for Rs 400 per dose will incur a cost of Rs 1,300 crore to the state government.

"If we are to purchase vaccines for Rs 400 per dose, we will incur an expense of Rs 1,300 crore. This will affect the state which is already reeling under financial crisis due to the pandemic," Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister told reporters that the handing over of power to the manufacturers to decide the vaccine price has created a problem as no quota was allotted for the states which may lead to competition to procure vaccines.

"This is not a desirable situation during a pandemic. We cannot accept the policy that those who have money, purchase the vaccine. Vaccination has been free and universal in India and the state government intends to move forward with that policy. We will keep our word given to the people," he said.

As the state continued to witness a spike in fresh COVID-19 infections, CM Pinarayi said that Kerala is following a three-pronged strategy to flatten the curve.

"One, increase the number of tests to find out the maximum number of cases. Two, provide maximum treatment through COVID-19 hospitals, first-line treatment centres and home isolation. Three, bring effective regulation and specific restrictions to avoid a full lockdown and support the economy," he said.

He said the next two days â€“ Saturday and Sunday â€“ will see restrictions similar to lockdown.

"Only essential services and emergency travel will be allowed. There is a cap of 75 people indoor and 150 outdoor for marriage functions decided earlier and a maximum of 50 people for funeral services. Further restrictions will be discussed at an all-party meeting on Monday," the Chief Minister added.

He also said that thousands of people have contributed to the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF) and over Rs 1.50 crore was received on Friday alone. By Friday night the amount had crossed Rs 2 crore.

"CMDRF has been receiving donations for purchasing vaccines since a day before. Today alone, more than one crore rupees have been raised. People of Kerala have become a model for the world by uniting for the safety of their brothers and the good of the country. This is an occasion when I feel proud as a Keralite. People are voluntarily donating from all over the world," the CM said on Friday.

He added that a separate account will be opened for the vaccination drive in the CMDRF and the fund will be used for that purpose alone.

Kerala continued to witness a spike in fresh COVID-19 infections adding 28,447 cases on Friday, the highest single day surge so far, pushing the active caseload to 1,78,983.