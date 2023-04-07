Union govt recommends CBI probe on Oxfam India over alleged FCRA violations

Oxfam India issued a statement saying that it has been fully compliant with Indian laws and has also been filing FCRA returns regularly, ever since it started operations in the country.

The Union Home Ministry has recommended a probe into the India operations of Oxfam, an international non-profit organisation, over allegations of non-compliance with and violations of the Foreign Currency (Regulation) Act (FCRA). The Home Ministry alleged that many reports of FCRA violations by Oxfam India have surfaced, prompting legal action by the CBI. However, Oxfam issued a statement saying that it has been fully compliant with Indian laws and has also been filing FCRA returns regularly, ever since it had started its operations in the country.

According to The New Indian Express, the Central Board of Direct Taxes allegedly found emails suggesting that Oxfam India was planning to circumvent FCRA provisions, by routing funds to other FCRA-registered firms or through for-profit consultations. The CBI also alleged that Oxfam India routed over Rs 12 lakh through the Centre For Policy Research (CPR). It is to be noted that last year, the Income Tax department raided Oxfam India, CPR, and the Bengaluru-based Independent and Public-Spirited Media Foundation on suspicions of FCRA violations.

Oxfam India issued a statement on Tuesday, April 6, saying, "In times of growing inequality and greater need for action on poverty eradication, Oxfam India has been and will continue to work in public and national interest. Oxfam India believes this is our constitutional duty as an organisation, irrespective of obstacles and hurdles in the path." The proposed action against Oxfam India comes after a probe was suggested into Aman Biradari, an NGO founded by human rights activists Harsh Mander, on March 20.