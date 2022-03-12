Union govt pushing 'regressive' syllabus with education in concurrent list: CM Stalin

Bringing education back to the state list will serve as the best solution for this, the Chief Minister said while speaking at an event in Coimbatore.

news Controversy

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday, March 11, expressed concern over education continuing to remain in the concurrent list, and alleged that the Union government is exercising its powers to "push its regressive views in syllabus." Bringing education back to the state list will serve as the best solution for this, he said without elaborating.

"It's a concern that the Union government is exercising its powers to use education to thrust its regressive views. Bringing education back to the state list will be the best solution to stop this," the Chief Minister said, addressing the south zone vice-chancellors' meet at Bharathiar University, Coimbatore, virtually from Chennai.

The vice-chancellors, the Chief Minister said, played a crucial role in shaping the functioning and quality of education. “They should strive to foster scientific temper among the students,” he said. CM Stalin also emphasised on imparting skill-based education and training in the curriculum. "This is the reason why I had launched the Naan Mudhalvan (skill development scheme)," he said.

In 2019-20, Tamil Nadu’s gross enrolment ratio in higher education stood at 51.4%, compared to the national average of 27.1%. "This is Tamil Nadu's unique achievement. The GER is almost double the national average and in the state, we have a student-teacher ratio of 17:1," the Chief Minister said.

Earlier in February amid the Ukraine-Russia conflict, after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Dharwad MP’s comment that “90% of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India,” CM Stalin said that the Union government should stop 'blaming' students and focus on evacuating them from Ukraine. He also stated that NEET is a stumbling block to pursuing medical education within the country and underscored the growing support against it. Hence, getting NEET rescinded must be the immediate goal, he said.