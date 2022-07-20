Union govt issues new guidelines for work from home: Details

The Commerce Ministry issued the notification following demand from the industry to have a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

news Employment

The Union Commerce Ministry has notified new guidelines for work from home (WFH) in Special Economic Zones, under which WFH is allowed for a maximum period of one year in a special economic zone unit and can be extended to 50% of the total employees. The Department of Commerce notified the new rule 43A for WFH in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006 on Wednesday, July 20, according to an NDTV report.

The notification was reportedly issued following demand from the industry to have a countrywide uniform WFH policy across all Special Economic Zones (SEZs). The new rule provides work from home for a specific category of employees of a unit in SEZ. The new rule applies to employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units; employees who are travelling; employees who are temporarily incapacitated; and employees who are working offsite.

WFH may be extended to a maximum of 50% of the total number of employees, including contractual employees of the unit, the notification added.

The ministry said that WFH is now allowed for a maximum period of one year, however, the same can be further extended for one year at a time by the Development Commissioner on the request of units.

For SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has given a transition period of 90 days to seek approval.

"SEZ Units will provide equipment and secured connectivity for WFH to perform authorised operations of the units and the permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission granted to an employee," the ministry said.

The Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs has also been granted the flexibility to approve a higher number of employees (more than 50%) for any bona fide reason, which needs to be accepted in writing.